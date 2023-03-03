Rebel Wilson reveals she got banned from Disneyland after proposal to girlfriend Ramona Agrum

Rebel Wilson admitted she was banned from Disneyland on the day of making the proposal to girlfriend Ramona Agrum because she broke one of the theme park's rules.

On Friday, March 3, Rebel Wilson spoke on the Daily Show and told that she was banned from the theme park after taking an "illegal photo" inside one of the park's secret bathrooms.

As per Daily Mail, Wilson, 43, said, "I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo inside a secret bathroom, which is illegal, at Disneyland."

She continued, "I got officially banned for 30 days. They called me up and said, 'Rebel what 30 days did you not want to come to Disneyland because you’re away filming a movie or something?'"

"And I was like, 'Oh, well, June would be fine,'" she quipped.

Rebel added that there are secret gangs at Disneyland that have "cool names like the White Rabbits and the Children of Thanos and Coco Locos," as she revealed more inside knowledge.

"They wear matching vests and walk around and do gang stuff around Disneyland, One of the initiations was you had to steal the apple from the Snow White ride, and the apple kept getting stolen so many times they had to make it a hologram," she claimed.

"But don’t ask me how I know about Disneyland gangs, because I will not say," she teased.

The Pitch Perfect star thanked Disney CEO Bob Iger in her Instagram post when she announced her engagement to Ramona Agrum.