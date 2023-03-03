 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Rebel Wilson reveals she got banned from Disneyland after proposal to girlfriend Ramona Agrum

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Rebel Wilson reveals she got banned from Disneyland after proposal to girlfriend Ramona Agrum

Rebel Wilson admitted she was banned from Disneyland on the day of making the proposal to girlfriend Ramona Agrum because she broke one of the theme park's rules.

On Friday, March 3, Rebel Wilson spoke on the Daily Show and told that she was banned from the theme park after taking an "illegal photo" inside one of the park's secret bathrooms.

As per Daily Mail, Wilson, 43, said, "I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo inside a secret bathroom, which is illegal, at Disneyland."

She continued, "I got officially banned for 30 days. They called me up and said, 'Rebel what 30 days did you not want to come to Disneyland because you’re away filming a movie or something?'"

"And I was like, 'Oh, well, June would be fine,'" she quipped.

Rebel added that there are secret gangs at Disneyland that have "cool names like the White Rabbits and the Children of Thanos and Coco Locos," as she revealed more inside knowledge.

"They wear matching vests and walk around and do gang stuff around Disneyland, One of the initiations was you had to steal the apple from the Snow White ride, and the apple kept getting stolen so many times they had to make it a hologram," she claimed.

"But don’t ask me how I know about Disneyland gangs, because I will not say," she teased.

The Pitch Perfect star thanked Disney CEO Bob Iger in her Instagram post when she announced her engagement to Ramona Agrum.

More From Entertainment:

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes display intimacy on their first public date at the New York Rangers game

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes display intimacy on their first public date at the New York Rangers game
Which Pakistani drama are Indians glued to these days?

Which Pakistani drama are Indians glued to these days?
Netflix: List of new DC shows to drop in 2023

Netflix: List of new DC shows to drop in 2023
WATCH: What did Ushna Shah do at her valima to 'officially' become Amin?

WATCH: What did Ushna Shah do at her valima to 'officially' become Amin?
Blackpink’s Lisa admits she sees herself as a normal person

Blackpink’s Lisa admits she sees herself as a normal person
Hellbound actor Yoo Ah In gets replaced in Netflix series following drug tests

Hellbound actor Yoo Ah In gets replaced in Netflix series following drug tests
Chris Pine chops off his hair because of Rachel Green of 'Friends': Here's why

Chris Pine chops off his hair because of Rachel Green of 'Friends': Here's why
Taehyun from K-pop group TXT fanboys over BTS’ J-Hope

Taehyun from K-pop group TXT fanboys over BTS’ J-Hope

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham having 'crisis talks' with Victoria, David amid lawsuit drama

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham having 'crisis talks' with Victoria, David amid lawsuit drama
Ushna Shah stuns fans with her elegant valima look

Ushna Shah stuns fans with her elegant valima look
Will Harry, Meghan be invited to coronation after Frogmore eviction?

Will Harry, Meghan be invited to coronation after Frogmore eviction?
'The King: Eternal Monarch' star Lee Min Ho faces tax evasion allegations

'The King: Eternal Monarch' star Lee Min Ho faces tax evasion allegations