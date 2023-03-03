Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes display intimacy on their first public date at the New York Rangers game

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes appear to be getting closer day by day as the pair were spotted smooching at the New York Rangers game.



On Thursday, March 3, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes attended the New York Rangers game against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

As per People, the couple was seated together and shared a kiss in what was their first public outing after starting a relationship.

The couple also flashed their cheerful faces while looking at something, proving that they were having a good time together.

Ballerini cut a casual yet relaxed figure in an all-black ensemble consisting of a jacket and pants.

Meanwhile, the Outer Banks star wore a yellow-and-black jacket over a white T-shirt, which he accessorized with a pearl necklace and brown hat.

Ballerini and Stokes began dating in December 2022 after the country singer filed for divorce from then-husband Morgan Evans.