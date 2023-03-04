Meghan Markle 'would be loved by Diana', UK told Prince Harry

Prince Harry reveals that the media's impression of Meghan Markle was different than the public’s feelings for her.



In 2017, Harry with his then fiancée Meghan went for a UK wide tour ahead of big wedding.

Expressing people’s response towards Meghan, Harry pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “We wanted to get married quickly. Why give the papers and paps time to do their worst? But the Palace couldn’t seem to pick a date. Or a venue. While waiting for a decree from on high, from the nebulous upper regions of the royal decision-making apparatus, we went off on a traditional ‘engagement tour.’”

He continues: “England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales—we traveled up and down and all over the UK, introducing Meg to the public. Crowds went wild for her. Meg, Diana would’ve loved you! I heard women scream this again and again. A total departure from the tone and tenor of the tabloids, and also a reminder: the British press wasn’t reality.”