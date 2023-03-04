 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle brought out the 'boy' in King Charles: Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Meghan Markle brought out rare personality traits in King Charles, says Prince Harry.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how his to-be wife made his father more boyish in his 60s.

He pens: “Meg evoked so much in him, qualities I’d rarely seen. In her presence Pa became boyish. I saw it, saw the bond between them growing stronger, and I felt strengthened in my own bond with him. So many people were treating her shabbily, it filled my heart to see my father treating her like the princess she was about to—maybe born to—become.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry was tired of 'world exclusives' on his wedding preparations

Prince Harry was tired of 'world exclusives' on his wedding preparations
King Charles Coronation oil is based on oil used at Coronation of Queen Elizabeth

King Charles Coronation oil is based on oil used at Coronation of Queen Elizabeth
Joe Biden skipping King Charles coronation due to Queen Consort Camilla?

Joe Biden skipping King Charles coronation due to Queen Consort Camilla?

Prince Harry was relieved 'Suits' did not kill off Meghan Markle character

Prince Harry was relieved 'Suits' did not kill off Meghan Markle character
Prince Harry was 'hopeful' after journalist dubbed William, Kate, Meghan 'fab four'

Prince Harry was 'hopeful' after journalist dubbed William, Kate, Meghan 'fab four'
Prince William told Harry not to marry at Westminster Abbey: 'We did it there'

Prince William told Harry not to marry at Westminster Abbey: 'We did it there'
Meghan Markle 'would be loved by Diana', UK told Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'would be loved by Diana', UK told Prince Harry
Meghan Markle told her father 'Palace' wanted them to 'ignore' paparazzi

Meghan Markle told her father 'Palace' wanted them to 'ignore' paparazzi
US President Joe Biden unlikely to attend King Charles coronation: report

US President Joe Biden unlikely to attend King Charles coronation: report

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes display intimacy on their first public date at the New York Rangers game

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes display intimacy on their first public date at the New York Rangers game
Rebel Wilson reveals she got banned from Disneyland after proposal to girlfriend Ramona Agrum

Rebel Wilson reveals she got banned from Disneyland after proposal to girlfriend Ramona Agrum
Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz appear together in the Beckham family portrait at Paris fashion Week show

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz appear together in the Beckham family portrait at Paris fashion Week show