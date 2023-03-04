Prince Harry's safety claim dismissed after Frogmore Cottage eviction

Royal historian Marlene Koenig said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still have a safe place to stay when in Britain even after they lose Frogmore Cottage.

She was commenting on the report that the couple have been asked to vacate their UK home after the release of the Duke of Sussex'book Spare.

Journalist and Meghan and Harry's unauthorized biographer Omid Scobie said taking away from the Sussexes their Windsor home, covered by police protection, means stripping the couple of the "one remaining space that meets the family of four’s security needs when visiting".



Marlene Koenig, however, argued that royal residences could provide a safe haven for Meghan, Harry and their children when they travel to the UK.

Speaking to express.co.uk she said, "Prince Harry apparently views Frogmore Cottage as 'the only place left that's safe' which for me is a strange comment."

The historian added, "Why? There are plenty of rooms at Windsor Castle where they could stay if they choose to come to the UK."

It is still not clear whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would attend King Charles coronation in May.