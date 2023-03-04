Harry and Meghan want their money back after eviction from UK home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to get back some money they spent renovating their UK home Frogmore Cottage after they said they have been asked to vacate their UK home.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent £2.4million on their royal residence in the UK.

"I am sure that will be something the bean counters at Buckingham Palace would have factored," said royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah.



"I don't think Buckingham Palace would give them notice, evict them and not be mindful of the fact there is a certain period left to run on the lease. Harry and Meghan renewed the lease last year, and I am sure they will be looking to get that money back.

"I do not think that will be a problem - it's more about the optics. It is interesting the King and Buckingham Palace would have known how it would have played out optically."

According to the British media, King Charles decision to evict the couple from their home came as a shock to Harry and Meghan.

The media reports said that the King took the decision to settle scores with Harry after the release of the Duke's book.