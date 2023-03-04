 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry and Meghan want their money back after eviction from UK home

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Harry and Meghan want their money back after eviction from UK home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to get back some money they spent  renovating their UK home Frogmore Cottage after they said they have been asked to vacate their UK home.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent  £2.4million on their royal residence in the UK. 

"I am sure that will be something the bean counters at Buckingham Palace would have factored," said royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah.

"I don't think Buckingham Palace would give them notice, evict them and not be mindful of the fact there is a certain period left to run on the lease. Harry and Meghan renewed the lease last year, and I am sure they will be looking to get that money back.

"I do not think that will be a problem - it's more about the optics. It is interesting the King and Buckingham Palace would have known how it would have played out optically."

According to the British media, King Charles decision to evict the couple from their home came as a shock to Harry and Meghan.

The media reports said that the King took the decision to settle scores with Harry after the release of the Duke's book.

More From Entertainment:

Adam Levine says he’s ‘embracing chaos’ after third baby with Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine says he’s ‘embracing chaos’ after third baby with Behati Prinsloo
Prince Harry and Meghan would be rendered powerless without royal status says expert

Prince Harry and Meghan would be rendered powerless without royal status says expert

Prince Harry's safety claim dismissed after Frogmore Cottage eviction

Prince Harry's safety claim dismissed after Frogmore Cottage eviction

Prince Harry and Meghan's eviction from UK home called distraction from king's blunder

Prince Harry and Meghan's eviction from UK home called distraction from king's blunder

Meghan Markle brought out the 'boy' in King Charles: Prince Harry

Meghan Markle brought out the 'boy' in King Charles: Prince Harry
Prince Harry was tired of 'world exclusives' on his wedding preparations

Prince Harry was tired of 'world exclusives' on his wedding preparations
King Charles Coronation oil is based on oil used at Coronation of Queen Elizabeth

King Charles Coronation oil is based on oil used at Coronation of Queen Elizabeth
Joe Biden skipping King Charles coronation due to Queen Consort Camilla?

Joe Biden skipping King Charles coronation due to Queen Consort Camilla?

Prince Harry was relieved 'Suits' did not kill off Meghan Markle character

Prince Harry was relieved 'Suits' did not kill off Meghan Markle character
Prince Harry was 'hopeful' after journalist dubbed William, Kate, Meghan 'fab four'

Prince Harry was 'hopeful' after journalist dubbed William, Kate, Meghan 'fab four'
Prince William told Harry not to marry at Westminster Abbey: 'We did it there'

Prince William told Harry not to marry at Westminster Abbey: 'We did it there'
Meghan Markle 'would be loved by Diana', UK told Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'would be loved by Diana', UK told Prince Harry