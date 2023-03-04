 
Saturday Mar 04 2023
King Charles ‘dragged on’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama ‘for too long’

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

King Charles warned his bid to ‘drag out’ the drama caused by Prince Harry, before ‘finally taking charge,’ can spark a civil war.

These claims and allegations have been brought to light by an inside source close to The Sun.

Per their findings King Charles decided to move forward with this decision because he wanted to put the “issues of Harry and Meghan and Andrew put to bed” before his Coronation day.

This comes especially after the same insider noted that the decision came after a long wait and was “dragged on far too long”.

So, King Charles “wanted to act decisively and quickly.”

For those unversed, King Charles Coronation is slated for May 5th, 2023, which also happens to be Archie’s birthday. 

