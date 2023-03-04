Sarah Ferguson gushes over ‘beautiful’ bond between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In her rare comments to the Telegraph, Sarah Ferguson gushed over the “absolutely beautiful” Meghan Markle despite not having met her properly, via the Mirror.



“I don’t really know Meghan. I haven’t really met her,” she told the outlet. “I spoke to her at the funeral, and I thought she looked absolutely beautiful. I think she is beautiful.”

When asked about her opinion on whether she thinks the Duchess of Sussex has ‘damaged’ the Royal Family, the former wife of Prince Andrew responded that it was “not [her] place to answer that.”

Although, she added that she was glad that she made Prince Harry happy.

“She has made Harry very happy, and that is so nice. Honestly, he’s so happy with her. She really loves him. And I think that’s beautiful – and that Diana would be proud of him and her lovely grandchildren.”

She also says that she can understand why Harry would want to live in America as it was a “wonderful place” for her after her divorce from Andrew in 1996.

Elsewhere in the interview, she also shed light on why she supported her ex-husband after he was stripped of his military affiliations and patronages by his mother the late Queen in the wake of the sex scandal – but denies all allegations against him.

“During the last three years, her poor son [Prince Andrew] has been going through such a tumultuous time, and I think HM [the late Queen] was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer, then.”

She further told the outlet that she believes the late Queen “knew” that she “will always be there. Always. Because [she] love[s] her.”