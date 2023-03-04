Lily Collins loves spending money on 'interior design'

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins recently revealed she loves scrolling through interior design pages on Instagram.



The 33-year-old actress - who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and his second wife, said the last "Instagram rabbithole" she went down was ‘Interior design.’

Speaking to Glamour the actress said: "Looking at lamps and chairs because we’re redesigning a space right now. And then you start clicking on these amazing homes, and then you’re looking at tile colors and wall colors and rugs.

"It’s so funny because as a kid, I remember my mom always talking about interior design, and I was more interested in clothing and pop bands and stuff. And then she’s like, 'One day you’re going to care more about interiors and antiques and designs.' I was like, 'No, I’m not.' And now it’s literally what I want to spend my money on."

Lily has previously acknowledged being inspired by the "boldness" of her Emily in Paris character in the popular Netflix series.

"I think Emily’s boldness of choice and not being afraid of mixing things has rubbed off on me."

"I always loved fashion growing up, so I’ve never been afraid of it, but I’ve just not always thought it would work on me. Throwing in those little influences here and there - Emily encourages me to do it more."