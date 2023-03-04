Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s pal breaks silence on ‘cruel punishment’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pal has just bashed the ‘cruel punishment’ the couple received at the hands of King Charles.



The insights and allegations have been issued by the couple’s biographer Omid Scobie, in a Yahoo column.

The column quotes a close pal of the couple who believes the decision is nothing more than a punishment.



The pal was even quoted saying, “It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment.”

“It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good,” they also warned.

This claim comes shortly after a Palace source admitted “I think the King is just fed up with the entire situation” and became “spitting mad” once Prince Harry’s memoir hit shelves.