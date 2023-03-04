 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles playing ‘Game of Homes ‘with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry’s memoir was the last straw and has caused King Charles to show no more mercy in his ‘Game of Homes’.

These claims have been brought to light by journalist Kerry Parnell, in her most recent piece.

The piece in question has been shared to the Daily Telegraph and talks of the Game of Homes King Charles appears ‘eager to play’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and even Prince Andrew.

The piece reads, “In the Game of Homes, the new King is showing no mercy.”

“In what could be a plot from Westeros, Charles has started his reign by sending a clear message to his clan – shape up or I’ll ship you out.”

This follows a sentiment that Omid Scobie echoed about King Charles having ‘not just evicting’ the duo but also taking away the “only sufficiently secure refuge in the country since their access to armed police protection was taken away in 2020”.

He even went as far as to offer insights by other royals who were left blindsided and completely shocked.

Per Mr Scobie, the news “left Harry and Meghan stunned, and at least two members of the Royal Family ‘appalled’.”

