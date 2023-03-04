Michelle Yeoh fights Hollywood 'stereotypicality' for years

Michelle Yeoh revealed she took a hiatus for nearly two years from film industry in 1990s due to the “stereotypical” roles she was offered.

"At that point, people in the industry couldn’t really tell the difference between whether I was Chinese or Japanese or Korean or if I even spoke English,” the Marvel actor told People. “They would talk very loudly and very slow.”

"I didn’t work for almost two years, until Crouching Tiger, simply because I could not agree with the stereotypical roles that were put forward to me," she added.

Previously, Yeoh earned the achievement of the first Asian actor to win Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

“Every one of you know, the journey, the rollercoaster ride, the ups and downs,” Yeoh said in her acceptance speech. “But most important, we never give up.

“This is not just for me, this is for every little girl that looks like me. Thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this. We want to be seen, we want

to be heard.”

Further, the actor debuted with 1997's James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies.

Yeoh is also nominated for Best Actress at Oscars for Everything Everywhere All At Once.