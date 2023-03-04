King Charles shows his ‘real strength’

King Charles has shown his ‘real strength’ by evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage, a royal expert believes.



Lizzie Cundy shared her thoughts while talking to Express UK.

The royal expert said, “King Charles is showing he has really got the crown jewels and he is showing he's in charge and the boss.

"I'm so pleased he has taken control, I know he doesn't like confrontation.”

She continued, "I know he's weak at times but now he's showing his real strength.

"And this is the start, we have got the coronation, which is the best thing."

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, the house within the grounds of King Charles Windsor Castle estate they use when in Britain.

"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said.

