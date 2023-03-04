 
King Charles wants to 'save monarchy' by evicting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Former Good Morning Britain host and outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has said that King Charles is ‘evicting Harry and Meghan to save the monarchy.’

Expressing his views on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage, Piers Morgan said King Charles made the move to save the monarchy and its reputation "from these two flamethrowers, who keep wanting to trash it and burn it to the ground".

He told his viewers: "I think they are a malevolent duo intent on fleecing their royal titles for hundreds of millions of dollars and causing untold damage to their family and the institution in the process."

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, the house within the grounds of King Charles Windsor Castle estate they use when in Britain.

"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said.

