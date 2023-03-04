Taylor Swift gets candid with 'Lavender Haze' co-star Laith Ashley in BTS video

Taylor Swift got candid with Lavender Haze music video's co-star Laith Ashley, in a behind-the-scene video she shared on Friday.

In the BTS video, the Blank Space singer shared the making of the visual for her Midnights track Lavender Haze.

The video finds Swift, 33, who is serving as an actor and director in the video, having a conversation with the co-star, Ashley, about his role.

At one point, the Bad Blood singer while explaining her vision to Ashley, jokes about wearing a "scraggly" fur coat.

"We had to give it a fashion moment," she said. "It's not real fur 'cause we're not, you know, heathens."

During their conversation, Ashley even admitted he was surprised by Swift’s instructions, quipping,

“I didn’t expect for her to share anything with me. I was like, I’m kind of just here… I don’t want to say a prop, but a model. But she went into detail as to what my role was in the video, so I’m really happy to be a part of it.”

In addition to that, Swift also detailed the video’s fantastical sets, her backward crawling skills, and the importance of remembering to take off a giant blue fur coat before she crawls.

“because this, crawling, is giving blue bear — like, that’s an animal.”

The video ends with Swift explaining the track's big “powder party” scene, she also clarified that she doesn’t actually mean what everyone thinks when they hear “Seventies powder party.”