Meghan Markle ‘thankfully’ has Kris Jenner to launch ‘Harry Lip Kit’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been bashed for their inability to penetrate ‘higher’ circles and being stuck with stars like Kris Jenner who “exists on the periphery” and can only help release The Official Harry Lip Kit.



Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser made these admissions in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it, she wrote, “The converastion arose while the author broke down the extent of Prince Harry’s social circle.

Per Ms Elser, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “exist on the periphery of the big leagues.”

But, “At least Harry and Meghan are connected to Kris Jenner and who knows what exciting new opportunities they might come up with over a mimosa business brunch?”

“The Bilderburg Group might be yet to call the duke and duchess but The Official Harry Lip Kit? TBC.”