Saturday Mar 04 2023
Prince Harry’s love for ‘highlighting flaw’s is a ‘double edged sword’

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Prince Harry has just been warned about the consequences associated with blaming everyone but himself and Meghan Markle for the Megxit drama.

Writer Pauline Maclaran made these admissions in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it she wrote, The reports about Harry’s book seem to show he enjoys highlighting flaws in other people, but not in himself or Meghan.”

“The blame is often firmly with others (even his decision to wear a Nazi uniform). This is why he is unlikely to emerge from his biography as a heroic figure – particularly if people read coverage of the book instead of the memoir in its entirety.”

“Much British sympathy is with Charles, as a father in conflict with his wayward son, and William, who has to shoulder the responsibility of the monarchy’s future with active resistance on the part of his younger, resentful sibling.”

