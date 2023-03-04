 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ taken world by ‘total surprise’: ‘This is a stunning move’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

File Footage

King Charles has just been warned about prepping for an ‘increasingly messy stage’ as his approach to Prince Harry has taken the world by storm.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these allegations.

Ms Elser started the chat off by saying, “This is a stunning move on the King’s part, one that has taken every royal watcher, journalist, commentator, editor and occasional social media back seat mudslinger by total surprise.”

In her piece for the New Zealand Herald she even said, “Not only had the Sussexes repaid the $4 million plus in Sovereign Grant money spent renovating the property and only last year renewed their lease, but this is hard line axing given that only six months ago His Majesty used his first address to ‘express his love’ for them.”

“And it’s a provocative move that could well spark a new and increasingly messy stage in the ongoing stoush between Buckingham Palace and the royal émigrés.”

