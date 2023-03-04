 
Saturday Mar 04 2023
Chrissy Teigen drops cute snap with baby Esti, adds cryptic caption, 'exhausted'

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Chrissy Teigen treated fans with yet another adorable photo of her newborn daughter Esti on Friday.

The supermodel, 37, dropped the picture on Instagram, in which the mother-daughter duo can be seen cuddling on the couch and added a cryptic caption to it.

Teigen, however, grabbed fans’ attention as she added a witty caption alongside the sweet snap. She wrote, “exhausted. so much happened today that had nothing to do with us.”

The Lip Sync Battle star’s 41 million followers and fans speculated that her caption seemed to indicate that she was 'exhausted' by the recent breakup between Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

Teigen only commented with a 'hahaha' on one of the comments, stopping short of officially declaring her allegiance.

While others were simply awestruck by baby Esti’s cuteness, who was born on January 13.


Teigen's latest post comes after she shared a lovely family portrait on Wednesday that showed her husband John Legend, 44, baby Esti, and their two older children: son Miles, four, daughter Luna, six.

“Next goal - all of us AND all the animals (poodle, frenchie, something I dunno terrier, basset hound, two bunnies and bearded dragon, prob something else by the time this loads),” the caption read.

