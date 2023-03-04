'Blonde' star defends Marilyn Monroe's biopic

Ana de Armas has gone out to defend her Marilyn Monroe role in Netflix’s controversial biopic, Blonde.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Deep Water star said the biopic was not supposed to “please people.”

“Of course, the reaction that gets the most attention is the one in the U.S., but that wasn’t the whole experience,” she said in response to a question about the film’s poor reception.

It’s hard to hear these reactions, but you can always go back to what you experienced, why you did it, and the reasons why you were attracted to the project.”

“That is not going to change. You have the director, and you have other actors that you can always talk to.

As hard as it is to hear when people don’t like your film, it is what it is. It was not a movie that was made to please people or to make people like it. It is a hard movie to watch,” the actor added.

Reacting to the poor reviews of the film, she said, “I don’t think the movie speaks badly about her [Monroe] a bit. I think it’s the opposite.

I think it speaks badly about the environment and the industry, and that’s a hard pill to swallow sometimes for other people in the business.

“I feel like the movie also makes the audience feel like participants. We contributed at the time, and we still contribute, to the exploitation of actors and people in the public eye. We, the audience, do this.

And I feel like it’s possible that some people have felt like [someone] pointed a finger at [them].”

On Rotten Tomatoes, Blonde scored a critic score of 42 percent and an audience score of 32 percent.