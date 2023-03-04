Prince Andrew ‘resists' King Charles III's latest decision

Prince Andrew seems upset and will reportedly resist his elder brother King Charles III's decision to move into Frogmore Cottage in and alleged bid to vacate their lavish Windsor home.

The Duke of York is "resisting" calls for him to move into Frogmore Cottage, an insider has told The Sun.



Andrew has reportedly been offered the keys to the royal residence last week, but according to the paper is “resolute” that he wants to remain at Royal Lodge, where he has lived for more than 20 years and shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

On the other hand ,Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no intention to fight the King's move as they have made arrangement to ship their remaining belongings from the royal home California, where they currently live with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

However, The Sussex were left "stunned” by reported plans to move Prince Andrew into their former UK home.