'Ant-Man 3' star Jonathan Majors reacts to negative reviews

Saturday Mar 04 2023
Jonathan Majors opened up on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s poor reviews from critics.

During an appearance on IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast, Kang said, “It doesn’t change how I see myself. Period. It’s all data,” Majors said.

“I’m a performance within a story. One thing I will say to my team as we’re leaving a premiere is if they’re reading reviews, I’ll say, ‘How’s the movie doing?’

I try to clean my plate and take care of my part. The response is: ‘You’re straight. You’re good. They like you.’ And they tell me about the movie. Sometimes the film is also on that level, and sometimes [it’s not].”

“It’s just people,” the Creed star added about film critics.

“They have an opinion. You always have an opinion. I’m no fool. I know these are people writing it. These aren’t my Yale professors or my drama teachers.

These are people who have kids, and they have a perspective; they have a religious upbringing or a lack thereof.

They live in this town, or they want to be seen in this way, or don’t want to be seen in this way," the actor added.

“I look at the aggregate and, ok, 47. But what does that 47 mean when you also got this amount of box office? What do these things mean? It’s information. I am in the know. I won’t play myself. If you are a critic on a level, I probably know you and understand your politics.”

