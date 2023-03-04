 
Jungkook from BTS calls out obsessive fans on a recent live

He revealed that he had found people waiting for him outside his gym
BTS’ Jungkook held his March broadcast where he brought up invasive fans who have been following him around. The artist spent most of the broadcast relaxing with fans, listening to music and singing.

After a while, the artist hesitantly brought up how much he loves his fans but he would appreciate it if they didn’t follow him around and how it takes him by surprise.

“I wasn't gonna say this but... I'm so thankful for people supporting me and having interest in me. I really am. But please don't come find me when I'm working out, I was so surprised last time.”

He then went into a little more detail, admitting that he was only bringing the incident up because he was drunk. He revealed that he was taken aback when he came out of his gym to see that several people were there waiting for him.

“I was about to go home but there were people outside (the gym). It wasn't an official schedule so... that's right, I'm drunk. That's why I'm talking about things like this. I appreciate the feeling of wanting to come see me but... anyways I was so surprised that time, I was about to go home and then I was like huh?”

He repeated that though he is thankful for the attention, there’s a line of privacy that shouldn’t be crossed.

