Meghan Markle, Prince Harry shunned by Hollywood even after all their stunts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have reportedly lost the most of their supporters in the US, are in trouble after being snubbed by Hollywood.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were confident that they would be embraced by Hollywood, seemingly failed to win the desired place in the entertainment industry even after all their attempts and stunts.

Harry and Meghan's claims about the royal family have led the couple down a different road than they had planned, according to a royal expert.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal correspondent and journalist Kinsey Schofield said: "I do think that Harry and Meghan expected more support from Hollywood than they have recently received."



Ms Schofield added: "I think Harry and Meghan had an amazing opportunity to elevate themselves and actually be Hollywood royalty, but their decorum is making people think twice about the association".

The California-based couple even failed to receive an invite to any of the 2023 BAFTA events. They were reportedly "not welcomed" at the BAFTA Tea Party, hosted in Los Angeles last month.

While, Kate Middleton and Prince William were in attendance, with royal fans excited to see the couple on the red carpet.



The Sussexes have been "snubbed by Hollywood" because they "lacked decorum", according to the expert. It is to mention here that support for Meghan and Harry, particularly in the US, has significantly plummeted after the release of the Duke's memoir Spare and the couple's Netflix docu-series.