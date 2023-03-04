 
Saturday Mar 04 2023
Web Desk

J-Hope from BTS speaks about how J. Cole changed his mindset

Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

The rapper has been a long-time fan of J. Cole
K-pop group BTS’ J-Hope revealed how American rapper J. Cole helped him change his mindset about his language barrier. The two collaborated recently for J-Hope’s new track On the Street.

J-Hope and BTS have both been long-term fans of the rapper, and J-Hope has even called him his idol. Fans grew emotional after the announcement that he would be collaborating with an artist who has been his muse.

To celebrate the release of the track, J-Hope went live to chat with his fans about the song and share some stories. He revealed that he exchanged numbers with J. Cole after he went back to Korea, and texted him apologizing for his limited use of English.

In return the American rapper reassured the idol, saying that compared to his grasp of Korean, J-Hope’s English was much better. The latter admitted that he hadn’t thought of it that way, and it changed his perspective on the language barrier.

