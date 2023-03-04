Prince Harry has made new shocking claims about afghan war during livestreamed conversation with the rapist Dr Gabor Mate on Saturday, revealing some British soldiers "did not necessarily agree" with war in Afghanistan.

Meghan's hubby, during a livestreamed conversation with author and therapist Dr Gabor Mate, has discussed his military tours to Afghanistan.

King Charles III's younger son, in response to Dr Mate stating he did not align with the West during the conflict, said: "One of the reasons why so many people in the United Kingdom were not supportive of our troops was because they assumed that everybody that was serving was for the war. But no, once you sign up, you do what you’re told to do."

He added: "So there was a lot of us that didn’t necessarily agree or disagree, but you were doing what you were trained to do, you were doing what you were sent to do."

Previously, Harry received massive backlash from British veterans for his claim that he had killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving with the British army in Afghanistan, sparking the risk to his personal security.

Harry had a long conversation with Dr. Gabor Maté, where they dove into his book, "Spare," and the benefits of Harry living his true, authentic life while breaking away from the royal family, which he says was holding him back from this for years.