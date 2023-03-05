 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Reuters

Fashion house Vivienne Westwood pays homage to late founder in Paris show

By
Reuters

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Fashion house Vivienne Westwood pays homage to late founder in Paris show

Fashion label Vivienne Westwood paid tribute to its late founder on Saturday, taking to the catwalk in Paris with a collection drawn up by her husband and design partner Andreas Kronthaler.

Models sauntered through the gilded halls of the Hotel de la Marine overlooking the Place de la Concorde in a chic, punk-infused lineup for the Paris Fashion Week show.

Playing with volumes, tailored coats had bold shoulders and wide sleeves, while the lines on tracksuit trousers curved inwards at the bottom, rather than running straight down the leg.


One look mixed a patchwork of floral patterns, with an ample hooded cape thrown over a slim, fitted skirt and carried on towering platform heels, as rock band AC/DC's growling rendition of "T.N.T." thumped in the background.

Closing the show was the traditional bridal attire, with Kronthaler accompanying Westwood's granddaughter Cora Corre, who wore an ivory, lace body suit with matching platform boots.

Scores of fans dressed in punk styles gathered to see the arrival of guests, who included fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier and actor Jared Leto.

London Fashion Week, held last month, was dedicated to Westwood, one of British fashion's biggest names, who rose to fame dressing punk band the Sex Pistols. She died in December aged 81.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry reveals why he joined the British army

Prince Harry reveals why he joined the British army

Prince Harry and Meghan can stay at Diana's former home during UK visits

Prince Harry and Meghan can stay at Diana's former home during UK visits

Sarah Ferguson befriends billionaire

Sarah Ferguson befriends billionaire

How a German war film disarmed Oscar voters despite woes at home

How a German war film disarmed Oscar voters despite woes at home
Justin Bieber raises eyebrows as he prefers Billie Eilish over wife in Instagram carousel post

Justin Bieber raises eyebrows as he prefers Billie Eilish over wife in Instagram carousel post

Prince Harry says some British soldiers did not ‘agree’ with war in Afghanistan

Prince Harry says some British soldiers did not ‘agree’ with war in Afghanistan
Harry won't bring up his children the same way he was brought up by King Charles

Harry won't bring up his children the same way he was brought up by King Charles

Meghan Markle 'Saved Me', says Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'Saved Me', says Prince Harry
Prince Harry diagnosed with ADD, PTSD, anxiety and depression during latest sit-down

Prince Harry diagnosed with ADD, PTSD, anxiety and depression during latest sit-down
Nicola Peltz shares cryptic TikTok video: Fans question if 'feud' with Victoria Beckham has thawed?

Nicola Peltz shares cryptic TikTok video: Fans question if 'feud' with Victoria Beckham has thawed?
Yuta from K-pop group NCT set to star in a Japanese show

Yuta from K-pop group NCT set to star in a Japanese show
Hugh Grant admits 'losing temper' at a woman on set of 'Dungeons & Dragons'

Hugh Grant admits 'losing temper' at a woman on set of 'Dungeons & Dragons'