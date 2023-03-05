 
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Aditi Rao Hydari finally responds to her dating rumours with Siddharth

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharths dating rumors fuel up after their viral Tum Tum dance video
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's dating rumors fuel up after their viral 'Tum Tum' dance video

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth has been the latest talk of the town ever since they have been spotted together at numerous events; the actress has finally responded to her dating rumours.

Recently, she dropped a video where the two of them were seen dancing on the viral Tum Tum song together. The video added more fuel to their relationship rumours.

Therefore, Aditi responded to the buzz and stated: “Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set. I think it’s ok. And the thing is as long as I have amazing work to do and working with directors I love, and as long as people accept me and watch me, I am really happy.”

The couple’s dating rumours emerged while they were working together for a Telegu film named Maha Samudram. As per the reports, Aditi and Siddharth fell in love instantly on the sets of the film.

Now, they have been spotted going on lunch dates, salona together. They have been attending events together.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. Meanwhile, Siddharth is all set to feature in Indian 2, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Benny Dayal suffers injury after getting hit by drone at concert: See video

Benny Dayal suffers injury after getting hit by drone at concert: See video
'Joyland' wins Best International Film award

'Joyland' wins Best International Film award
Sharmila Tagore recalls insane bullying after Taimur was born

Sharmila Tagore recalls insane bullying after Taimur was born

Shatrughan Sinha recalls time when he almost divorced his wife

Shatrughan Sinha recalls time when he almost divorced his wife

Saif Ali Khan gets annoyed by paparazzi, watch video

Saif Ali Khan gets annoyed by paparazzi, watch video
Kiara Advani replaces Katrina Kaif in Slice advertisement, fans react

Kiara Advani replaces Katrina Kaif in Slice advertisement, fans react

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’s first track ‘Shubho Shubho’ out now

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’s first track ‘Shubho Shubho’ out now

Farhan Saeed describes his 'most embarrassing moment'

Farhan Saeed describes his 'most embarrassing moment'
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to tie the knot in November: Reports

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to tie the knot in November: Reports
Arshad Warsi finally reacts after SEBI bans him and wife from stock market

Arshad Warsi finally reacts after SEBI bans him and wife from stock market
Nawazuddin Siddiqui restricts entry of wife Aaliya Siddiqui, children in their house

Nawazuddin Siddiqui restricts entry of wife Aaliya Siddiqui, children in their house
I did not see any poverty in Pakistan, says Javed Akhtar

I did not see any poverty in Pakistan, says Javed Akhtar