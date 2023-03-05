Aditi Rao Hydari finally responds to her dating rumours with Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's dating rumors fuel up after their viral 'Tum Tum' dance video

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth has been the latest talk of the town ever since they have been spotted together at numerous events; the actress has finally responded to her dating rumours.

Recently, she dropped a video where the two of them were seen dancing on the viral Tum Tum song together. The video added more fuel to their relationship rumours.

Therefore, Aditi responded to the buzz and stated: “Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set. I think it’s ok. And the thing is as long as I have amazing work to do and working with directors I love, and as long as people accept me and watch me, I am really happy.”

The couple’s dating rumours emerged while they were working together for a Telegu film named Maha Samudram. As per the reports, Aditi and Siddharth fell in love instantly on the sets of the film.

Now, they have been spotted going on lunch dates, salona together. They have been attending events together.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. Meanwhile, Siddharth is all set to feature in Indian 2, reports PinkVilla.