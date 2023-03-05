Prince Harry says always felt ‘different’ from other UK royals

London: Prince Harry reportedly revealed he has long felt "slightly different" to the rest of Britain´s royal family in an interview on Saturday with a trauma expert.



In a wide-ranging discussion with Dr Gabor Mate, Harry, 38, described himself as coming from a "broken home" and said he was trying not to pass "trauma" onto his children, according to reports of the live-streamed conversation.

The interview follows the January publication of the prince´s controversial memoir, "Spare", in which he admitted his adolescence was marked by drugs and alcohol and detailed the breakdown in his relationships with father King Charles III, and brother William.

"I certainly have felt throughout my life, my younger years, I felt slightly different to the rest of my family," Harry told Mate, according to numerous media reports on the interview.

"I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum felt the same so it makes sense to me," he added, referring to his late mother Princess Diana.

Harry went on to credit his wife Meghan Markle for having "saved" him.

"I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that," he said, describing her as "an exceptional human being". (AFP)



