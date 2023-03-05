 
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor 'misses' Raha as Alia Bhatt takes her to Kashmir for shoot

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir
Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in Kashmir

During the promotional event of upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he dearly misses his daughter Raha as she has gone to Kashmir with mother Alia Bhatt.

He also talks about dividing priorities with Alia in taking care of Raha.

"Naturally, your heart, body and mind want to do everything for your child. Unfortunately, Alia is shooting in Kashmir and has taken Raha away with her. I'm terribly missing them both. They are going to be back (in Mumbai) after another five days. So, I am looking forward to that. Alia and me, both being actors, and both being busy at work, we will have to divide our priorities to balance it out."

For those who are unaware, Bhatt has gone to Kashmir to shoot a schedule for upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Baby Raha has joined her mother on the sets of the film.

Ranbir and Alia got married in April 2022 in Bandra. The couple welcomed their first child on November 6, reports IndiaToday.

More From Showbiz:

Saif Ali Khan issues statement over his latest 'bedroom' remark

Saif Ali Khan issues statement over his latest 'bedroom' remark

Shraddha Kapoor on working with Ranbir Kapoor in 'TJMM': 'I was very excited'

Shraddha Kapoor on working with Ranbir Kapoor in 'TJMM': 'I was very excited'
Deepika Padukone's brown leather jacket airport look leaves fans in awe

Deepika Padukone's brown leather jacket airport look leaves fans in awe
WATCH: Dutch singer covers Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno'

WATCH: Dutch singer covers Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno'

Aditi Rao Hydari finally responds to her dating rumours with Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari finally responds to her dating rumours with Siddharth
Benny Dayal suffers injury after getting hit by drone at concert: See video

Benny Dayal suffers injury after getting hit by drone at concert: See video
'Joyland' wins Best International Film award

'Joyland' wins Best International Film award
Sharmila Tagore recalls insane bullying after Taimur was born

Sharmila Tagore recalls insane bullying after Taimur was born

Shatrughan Sinha recalls time when he almost divorced his wife

Shatrughan Sinha recalls time when he almost divorced his wife

Saif Ali Khan gets annoyed by paparazzi, watch video

Saif Ali Khan gets annoyed by paparazzi, watch video
Kiara Advani replaces Katrina Kaif in Slice advertisement, fans react

Kiara Advani replaces Katrina Kaif in Slice advertisement, fans react

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’s first track ‘Shubho Shubho’ out now

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’s first track ‘Shubho Shubho’ out now