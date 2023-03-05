 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s eviction ‘causing visible underlying tension’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s underlying tension after the Frogmore eviction has reportedly become “painfully obvious.”

Body language expert Judi James brought these claims to light, in her new interview.

The claims were brought to light during her interview with The Mirror, and said, “It can be a tough enough call when your parents re-decorate your bedroom after you first leave home, so an eviction notice has got to sting no matter how rich, famous and grown-up you are.”

“Harry and Meghan’s response here seems to be a deliberate projection of non-verbal 'shrugging' i.e. smiling widely and laughing in the face of the recent Frogmore news.”

“But this looks very much like a performance. These smiles appear to be over-kill rituals rather than grins that are prompted by authentic happiness. Meghan’s underlying signals suggest she has gone into 'vulnerable' mode, while Harry's are all about underlying tension.”

Ms James also pointed out the seemingly ‘beaming smiles’ that became apparent next to paparazzi and explained, "Harry's expression seems to change from one of wariness to one of beaming delight as he steps out of the car and faces the cameras.”

“His behavior suggests some anxiety and a desire to protect as he hops about, rounding his group up ... and ushering them into the venue.”

More From Entertainment:

Disney apologises to subscribers following postponed premiere of ‘Finding Michael’

Disney apologises to subscribers following postponed premiere of ‘Finding Michael’
Victoria Beckham drops heartwarming glimpse of sibling love on Brooklyn’s birthday

Victoria Beckham drops heartwarming glimpse of sibling love on Brooklyn’s birthday
K-pop group Seventeen’s DK and Hoshi face backlash over fatphobic comments

K-pop group Seventeen’s DK and Hoshi face backlash over fatphobic comments
Drew Barrymore says there will never be a sequel to ‘E.T. The Extra Terrestrial’

Drew Barrymore says there will never be a sequel to ‘E.T. The Extra Terrestrial’
‘Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn addresses Eddie’s possible return, ‘you got me there’

‘Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn addresses Eddie’s possible return, ‘you got me there’
BTS’ J-Hope’s new song debuts on Spotify Global Charts

BTS’ J-Hope’s new song debuts on Spotify Global Charts
‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ is ‘healing’ like a balm, says Tom Hollander

‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ is ‘healing’ like a balm, says Tom Hollander
Harry Styles stops concert to help young fan come out to family during Sydney gig

Harry Styles stops concert to help young fan come out to family during Sydney gig
Prince Harry reveals how to amuse crying babies

Prince Harry reveals how to amuse crying babies
Actress Jodie Turner-Smith fears 'zombie apocalypse' is coming

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith fears 'zombie apocalypse' is coming
Empire State Building set to light up with colors of K-pop group Twice

Empire State Building set to light up with colors of K-pop group Twice
Independent

Independent