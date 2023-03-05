 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix ‘demanding’ King Charles’ Coronation: ‘Harry has to meet targets’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

File Footage

The bosses from Netflix are reportedly gunning for more exclusive content and are egging Prince Harry to attend this ‘once-in-a-generation royal ceremony’.

And inside source close to The Sun brought these revelations to light.

The source in question admitted that because “to have Harry at the coronation would be amazing television.”

“There would be hurdles before it happens. But it’s a definite target for Netflix bosses,” because King Charles’ Coronation is a hot topic.

“This is a once-in-a-generation royal ceremony and they want a piece of the action.”

“They have this firmly in their minds as a real objective,” the insider also went on to say.

“After the revelations in last year’s series they’re fully aware of how explosive this could be,” and reportedly intend on 

