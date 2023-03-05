Sonam Kapoor wishes happy birthday to her 'favourite person' Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor also shares golden pictures of her childhood with sister Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja pens a sweet note for her sister Rhea Kapoor’s birthday along with a photo album that featured many childhood pictures, and some grown up pictures.

Taking it to her Instagram, Sonam wrote a note in which she called sister Rhea her favourite person in the world.

“Happy Happy birthday to my favourite person in the world. My best friend my soulmate. Partners in everything and the best sister duo in the world. Love you my beautiful intelligent sister. I miss being your roommate and living in the same house as you. And I can’t wait for you to come home! @rheakapoor.”

The birthday girl also expressed her love for sister Sonam and dropped several hearts on such a hear touching birthday note.



Father Anil Kapoor also commented on the post by dropping many red hearts. Zoya Akhtar also wished Rhea. She simply wrote: “Happy birthday Rhea.”

Anil also shared a special post on her daughter’s birthday. He wrote: “It’s your time to fly. You’re fiercely independent, taking your own decisions, I don’t think you need my arms to take care of you because you’re ready to take care of your Crew, your team & your home! I know you will succeed! Wishing you all the luck! Happy Birthday @RheaKapoor.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in film Neerja.