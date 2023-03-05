 
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor wishes happy birthday to her 'favourite person' Rhea Kapoor

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Sonam Kapoor also shares golden pictures of her childhood with sister Rhea Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor also shares golden pictures of her childhood with sister Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja pens a sweet note for her sister Rhea Kapoor’s birthday along with a photo album that featured many childhood pictures, and some grown up pictures.

Taking it to her Instagram, Sonam wrote a note in which she called sister Rhea her favourite person in the world.

“Happy Happy birthday to my favourite person in the world. My best friend my soulmate. Partners in everything and the best sister duo in the world. Love you my beautiful intelligent sister. I miss being your roommate and living in the same house as you. And I can’t wait for you to come home! @rheakapoor.”

The birthday girl also expressed her love for sister Sonam and dropped several hearts on such a hear touching birthday note.

Father Anil Kapoor also commented on the post by dropping many red hearts. Zoya Akhtar also wished Rhea. She simply wrote: “Happy birthday Rhea.”

Anil also shared a special post on her daughter’s birthday. He wrote: “It’s your time to fly. You’re fiercely independent, taking your own decisions, I don’t think you need my arms to take care of you because you’re ready to take care of your Crew, your team & your home! I know you will succeed! Wishing you all the luck! Happy Birthday @RheaKapoor.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in film Neerja. 

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor 'misses' Raha as Alia Bhatt takes her to Kashmir for shoot

Ranbir Kapoor 'misses' Raha as Alia Bhatt takes her to Kashmir for shoot
Saif Ali Khan issues statement over his latest 'bedroom' remark

Saif Ali Khan issues statement over his latest 'bedroom' remark

Shraddha Kapoor on working with Ranbir Kapoor in 'TJMM': 'I was very excited'

Shraddha Kapoor on working with Ranbir Kapoor in 'TJMM': 'I was very excited'
Deepika Padukone's brown leather jacket airport look leaves fans in awe

Deepika Padukone's brown leather jacket airport look leaves fans in awe
WATCH: Dutch singer covers Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno'

WATCH: Dutch singer covers Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno'

Aditi Rao Hydari finally responds to her dating rumours with Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari finally responds to her dating rumours with Siddharth
Benny Dayal suffers injury after getting hit by drone at concert: See video

Benny Dayal suffers injury after getting hit by drone at concert: See video
'Joyland' wins Best International Film award

'Joyland' wins Best International Film award
Sharmila Tagore recalls insane bullying after Taimur was born

Sharmila Tagore recalls insane bullying after Taimur was born

Shatrughan Sinha recalls time when he almost divorced his wife

Shatrughan Sinha recalls time when he almost divorced his wife

Saif Ali Khan gets annoyed by paparazzi, watch video

Saif Ali Khan gets annoyed by paparazzi, watch video
Kiara Advani replaces Katrina Kaif in Slice advertisement, fans react

Kiara Advani replaces Katrina Kaif in Slice advertisement, fans react