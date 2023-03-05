Prince Harry has ‘exposed his malice and treachery’

File Footage

Experts have just accused Prince Harry of harboring vast amounts of “malice and treachery” that he let slip in the livestream.



Royal commentator and author Tom Bower brought these admissions to light, according to The Sun.

He started by pointing out, “Aged 38, Harry has shown not even a hint of understanding about all the harm he and Meghan have caused.”

“Utterly selfish, he has shown no responsibility for his own behaviour. Instead of apologising, he has demanded that the King and Prince William beg for forgiveness.”

Harry’s eviction from Frogmore coincides with a crash of his popularity in America. Lampooned in the media, he will never recover from the cruel TV cartoon satire called South Park.”

“Few can now anticipate his presence at the coronation. In one of his many interviews, Harry pitied himself for being trapped by birth in ‘a golden cage’.”

“Last night’s broadcast cast aside any pretence of wounded innocence. Instead, Harry exposed his malice and treachery.”