CONFIRMED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry officially receive King Charles coronation invitation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received official invitation to King Charles coronation in May after months of speculations, the royal couple’s spokesperson has confirmed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spokesperson told The Times, per Metro UK: “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.”

However, the spokesperson said, “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

It comes days after reports Prince Harry and Meghan are being evicted from their home on the British royal family´s Windsor estate and it has now been offered to Prince Andrew.

"We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for the US-based couple said, without providing further details.