Experts believe Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare should Spare should be “renamed Spite.”



Royal commentator and author Tom Bower brought these admissions to light.

He was quoted telling The Sun, “On the eve of Charles’s coronation, the Prince collaborated with a foreign corporation to damage the Royal Family.”

So “Spare should now be renamed Spite,” the author claimed.

“Disdaining his privileged life and claiming to have been abandoned by his family as a child, Harry even cast doubt on his fellow Army officers’ belief in the war in Afghanistan.”