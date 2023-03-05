Prince Harry’s ‘self-indulgence’ in full view: ‘So brazen!’

File Footage

Prince Harry’s livestream has been criticized by experts who believe it be a ‘classic example’ of “brazen self-indulgence of a rich man on an epic scale.”



These allegations have been brought to light by royal commentator and author Tom Bower.

He was quoted telling The Sun, “In the brazen self-indulgence of a spoiled, rich man on an epic scale, Harry claimed “self-compassion has to be the priority”.



“Casting his father as a cold, unemotional man, he asserted that the lesson of his life was to help himself before he could help others.”

“Pumped up by self-pity and hunger for publicity, the media junkie prince appears to be unable to survive without constantly moaning about his misery on TV and radio.”