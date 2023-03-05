 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘self-indulgence’ in full view: ‘So brazen!’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry’s livestream has been criticized by experts who believe it be a ‘classic example’ of “brazen self-indulgence of a rich man on an epic scale.”

These allegations have been brought to light by royal commentator and author Tom Bower.

He was quoted telling The Sun, “In the brazen self-indulgence of a spoiled, rich man on an epic scale, Harry claimed “self-compassion has to be the priority”.

“Casting his father as a cold, unemotional man, he asserted that the lesson of his life was to help himself before he could help others.”

“Pumped up by self-pity and hunger for publicity, the media junkie prince appears to be unable to survive without constantly moaning about his misery on TV and radio.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group BTS have broken their own Guinness World record

K-pop group BTS have broken their own Guinness World record
Idris Elba dismisses backlash over not calling himself ‘Black actor’ as ‘stupid’

Idris Elba dismisses backlash over not calling himself ‘Black actor’ as ‘stupid’
Johnny Depp makes surprise visit to Lincolnshire antique shop to buy guitars

Johnny Depp makes surprise visit to Lincolnshire antique shop to buy guitars
Will Smith praises Jamie Foxx for being ‘most naturally talented’

Will Smith praises Jamie Foxx for being ‘most naturally talented’
K-pop group Billlie have released a teaser for their new comeback

K-pop group Billlie have released a teaser for their new comeback
Here’s the real reason Camilla accepting title ‘Queen’ will hurt her popularity

Here’s the real reason Camilla accepting title ‘Queen’ will hurt her popularity
DK from K-pop group Seventeen faces backlash from fans

DK from K-pop group Seventeen faces backlash from fans
Laurence Fishburne hopes Angela Basset wins Oscar for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Laurence Fishburne hopes Angela Basset wins Oscar for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare should now be renamed Spite’

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare should now be renamed Spite’
Chris Rock mocks Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s marriage in Netflix comedy special

Chris Rock mocks Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s marriage in Netflix comedy special
CONFIRMED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry officially receive King Charles coronation invitation

CONFIRMED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry officially receive King Charles coronation invitation
Justin Bieber posts first snap with wife Hailey Bieber amid feud with Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber posts first snap with wife Hailey Bieber amid feud with Selena Gomez