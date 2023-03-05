 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Idris Elba dismisses backlash over not calling himself ‘Black actor’ as ‘stupid’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Idris Elba dismisses backlash over not calling himself ‘Black actor’ as ‘stupid’
Idris Elba dismisses backlash over not calling himself ‘Black actor’ as ‘stupid’

Idris Elba is being lambasted on social media for ‘renouncing’ his Blackness. However the actor said the backlash over his comments is just ‘stupid.’

The Luther actor told Esquire UK in February that he stopped calling himself a “Black actor” because inhibited his career. Elba has since come under fire for rejecting his ‘Blackness’.

“I feel as I get older – I’m 50 now – we all have fears of saying too much, oversharing and whatnot,” Elba now told The Guardian.

“And in this day and age, it’s really difficult to have an opinion if you’re in the public eye because it gets overly scrutinised, taken out of context, thrown into some sort of bullshit, zeitgeisty social media argument.”

Elba pointed to the controversy around his “Black actor” comment as proof that social media is a “conflict incubator,” adding, “Me saying I don’t like to call myself a Black actor is my prerogative. That’s me, not you. So for you to turn around and say to me, I’m ‘denying my Blackness’. On what grounds? Did you hear that? Where am I denying it? And what for? It’s just stupid. Whatever.”

Elba himself took to Twitter in the aftermath of his Esquire interview to tell off his detractors, writing, “There isn’t a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not. Being an ‘actor’ is a profession, like being an ‘architect,’ they are not defined by race. However, If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Prerogative [sic]. Ah lie?”

Elba's new movie, Luther: The Fallen Sun, begins streaming March 10 on Netflix.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp makes surprise visit to Lincolnshire antique shop to buy guitars

Johnny Depp makes surprise visit to Lincolnshire antique shop to buy guitars
Will Smith praises Jamie Foxx for being ‘most naturally talented’

Will Smith praises Jamie Foxx for being ‘most naturally talented’
K-pop group Billlie have released a teaser for their new comeback

K-pop group Billlie have released a teaser for their new comeback
Here’s the real reason Camilla accepting title ‘Queen’ will hurt her popularity

Here’s the real reason Camilla accepting title ‘Queen’ will hurt her popularity
DK from K-pop group Seventeen faces backlash from fans

DK from K-pop group Seventeen faces backlash from fans
Laurence Fishburne hopes Angela Basset wins Oscar for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Laurence Fishburne hopes Angela Basset wins Oscar for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare should now be renamed Spite’

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare should now be renamed Spite’
Chris Rock mocks Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s marriage in Netflix comedy special

Chris Rock mocks Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s marriage in Netflix comedy special
CONFIRMED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry officially receive King Charles coronation invitation

CONFIRMED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry officially receive King Charles coronation invitation
Justin Bieber posts first snap with wife Hailey Bieber amid feud with Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber posts first snap with wife Hailey Bieber amid feud with Selena Gomez
Prince Harry’s ‘vindictive, tortured self-interest’ put on display

Prince Harry’s ‘vindictive, tortured self-interest’ put on display
Prince Harry reeks of ‘self-deception and hypocrisy’

Prince Harry reeks of ‘self-deception and hypocrisy’