Will Prince Andrew join Harry and Meghan's camp?

There are speculations that disgraced royal Prince Andrew are not happy with his elder brother King Charles III's latest decision to allegedly ask him to move into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal residence, Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke of York could reportedly resist the King's likely move to allegedly disgrace him by evicting him and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson from their lavish Royal Lodge.

The 63-year-old royal is "resisting" calls for him to move into Frogmore Cottage, an insider has told The Sun.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father has reportedly been offered the keys to Meghan and Harry's royal residence. According to the same publication, it's "resolute" that the Duke wants to remain at Royal Lodge, where he has lived for more than 20 years with his children's mother Sarah.

Andrew would reportedly not remain same after being kicked out from his favourite royal home, and may follow in his nephew Harry's footsteps to 'make lucrative deals with some anti-monarchy forces to reveal royal secrets'.