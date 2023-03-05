 
K-pop group BTS have broken their own Guinness World record

K-pop icons BTS have gone on to break their own Guinness World Record through the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. On March 4th, the group won the award for Favorite Music Group at the award show which took place in Los Angeles.

This is the fourth time that the group has won the award for Favorite Music Group in a row, as well as their 7th overall win from the award show. This extended their Guinness World Record for the most amount of Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards that have been won by a group.

The group are currently on hiatus as they focus on their solo activities. Their eldest member Jin is currently serving his mandatory military service which will end around 2024, and J-Hope has begun the process of his enlistment in the military.

Meanwhile, members like V and Suga are about to take on more solo activities, with V hinting at an upcoming project and Suga going on his first solo tour.

