Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to Duke’s latest interview

Sunday Mar 05 2023
Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has dubbed the Duke of Sussex interview with Dr Gabor Mate as ‘Fascinating and powerful.’

In a wide-ranging discussion with Dr Gabor, Prince Harry described himself as coming from a "broken home" and said he was trying not to pass "trauma" onto his children.

Following the interview, the Finding Freedom author tweeted, “Fascinating and powerful convo between Harry and @DrGaborMate and, gotta say, brave to do it live and so publicly.”

“Maté didn’t tip-toe around the big topics or mince words and, as a result, provided one of the most revealing insights into Harry—who clearly knows his stuff—today.”

The interview follows the January publication of the prince´s controversial memoir, "Spare", in which he admitted his adolescence was marked by drugs and alcohol and detailed the breakdown in his relationships with father King Charles III, and brother William.

