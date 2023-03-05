Florence Pugh quashed warnings amid Marvel role

Florence Pugh revealed she was warned about not being cast in indie films again after signing up for Marvel.

During an interview with Total Film, the Black Widow actor said, "When I first signed onto Marvel, lots of people from the indie-film world were all telling me that I was never going to go back to small movies again, and it always kind of wound me up.

Because I think there's beauty in all types of those films. There's beauty in the massive, epic storylines like Dune, like Marvel, like even Oppenheimer that I did.

They're amazing mega-movies. And then there's also beauty in all these little ones that not everyone is going to see but are going to affect the right person at the right time. I've never, ever only thought that I was going to just do one type of movie. I've always known that I want to dabble in all areas."

The Thunderbolts star said, "But I would feel too terrified that I'd accidentally say the wrong thing or accidentally screw up someone's day because I said, 'Maybe not that way.' I don't know. All the things that I have personally felt before while acting.

I think I'll probably just need a few more years of practicing the knack of leading a ship into a storm and pretending like everything's fine. But I would love to one day."