 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Florence Pugh quashed warnings amid Marvel role

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Florence Pugh quashed warnings amid Marvel role
Florence Pugh quashed warnings amid Marvel role 

Florence Pugh revealed she was warned about not being cast in indie films again after signing up for Marvel.

During an interview with Total Film, the Black Widow actor said, "When I first signed onto Marvel, lots of people from the indie-film world were all telling me that I was never going to go back to small movies again, and it always kind of wound me up.

Because I think there's beauty in all types of those films. There's beauty in the massive, epic storylines like Dune, like Marvel, like even Oppenheimer that I did.

They're amazing mega-movies. And then there's also beauty in all these little ones that not everyone is going to see but are going to affect the right person at the right time. I've never, ever only thought that I was going to just do one type of movie. I've always known that I want to dabble in all areas."

The Thunderbolts star said, "But I would feel too terrified that I'd accidentally say the wrong thing or accidentally screw up someone's day because I said, 'Maybe not that way.' I don't know. All the things that I have personally felt before while acting.

I think I'll probably just need a few more years of practicing the knack of leading a ship into a storm and pretending like everything's fine. But I would love to one day."

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham drops heartwarming glimpse of sibling love on Brooklyn’s birthday

Victoria Beckham drops heartwarming glimpse of sibling love on Brooklyn’s birthday
Drew Barrymore says there will never be a sequel to ‘E.T. The Extra Terrestrial’

Drew Barrymore says there will never be a sequel to ‘E.T. The Extra Terrestrial’
‘Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn addresses Eddie’s possible return, ‘you got me there’

‘Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn addresses Eddie’s possible return, ‘you got me there’
BTS’ J-Hope’s new song debuts on Spotify Global Charts

BTS’ J-Hope’s new song debuts on Spotify Global Charts
‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ is ‘healing’ like a balm, says Tom Hollander

‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ is ‘healing’ like a balm, says Tom Hollander
Harry Styles stops concert to help young fan come out to family during Sydney gig

Harry Styles stops concert to help young fan come out to family during Sydney gig
Prince Harry reveals how to amuse crying babies

Prince Harry reveals how to amuse crying babies
Actress Jodie Turner-Smith fears 'zombie apocalypse' is coming

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith fears 'zombie apocalypse' is coming
Empire State Building set to light up with colors of K-pop group Twice

Empire State Building set to light up with colors of K-pop group Twice
'Creed 3' star explains Rocky absence from film

'Creed 3' star explains Rocky absence from film
'Batman Beyond' film at DC in the works

'Batman Beyond' film at DC in the works