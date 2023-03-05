 
Empire State Building set to light up with colors of K-pop group Twice

The Empire State Building in New York is set to feature the colours of the K-pop girl group Twice. On March 10th, the building will light up on the release day of their upcoming album Ready To Be.

The colours featured will be neon magenta and apricot. The display is due to their partnership not only with Twice but also with their U.S Label Republic Records and the non-profit organisation called Musicians on Call. The display is to celebrate the healing power of music.

Ahead of their comeback on March 10th, they will be performing their title track Set Me Free on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the very first time. They also won an award for Breakthrough Artist at Billboard’s Women In Music event where they gave a stunning performance of their pre-release English track Moonlight Sunrise.

