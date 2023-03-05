Prince Harry reveals how to amuse crying babies

Prince Harry, during his sit-down with trauma expert Dr Gabor Maté, has opened up about how raising children changed him as a person.

The Duke of Sussex amazed fans as he shared a parenting tactic that helps him calm his children, Archie and Lilibet, down when they get upset.



Meghan Markle's hubby Harry, in conversation covered a range of topics from the war in Afghanistan to raising children, shared his secret for calming down his kids, saying: "Your kids pick up on your energy more than you will ever know. If you had asked me about energy, seven, eight, ten years ago I would said: ‘What are you talking about?’"

The Duke added: "When I had my first child I realised what was going on."

He continued: "It is all about energy. Sometimes I’d have to remove myself from the room, take a deep breath, let it out. And literally try and change my whole energy and go back in there. And all of a sudden he’s falling asleep in my arms."

King Charles II's younger son, who has reportedly been invited to attend his father's Coronation in May, also revealed that he believes children should have space to experience anger and frustration, saying that everyone should take the time to shout into their pillow. If they have a moment of frustration, allow them to have that and then talk to them about it afterwards. Kids having those outbursts I think is part of growing up.”