Meghan Markle, Prince Harry playing victim card?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are being slammed for acting like crying babies as they are allegedly playing victim card to gain sympathy.

The Duke of Sussex, in his latest conversation with Dr Gabor Mate, allegedly tried to attract love and affection from the people as he described himself as a person coming from a "broken home".

Harry, during the chat, also appeared taking a veiled jibe at his father King Charles III as he reiterated that he won't pass "trauma" onto his children.

Meghan Markle's hubby went on: "I certainly have felt throughout my life, my younger years, I felt slightly different to the rest of my family. I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum [Princess Dian] felt the same so it makes sense to me."



King Charles estranged son gave all the credits of returning to life to his wife, saying: "I was stuck in this world, and she [Meghan] was from a different world and helped draw me out of that," describing her as "an exceptional human being".

Some royal commentators and fans have slammed the Duke for his repeated stunts to attract the attention and new finances to cash his royal stories, with one royal fan reacted: "Harry and Meghan are acting like crying babies to capture attention."

Another poked fun at Harry and Meghan, saying: "They are selling royal stories as they have nothing to give to people."

Despite all their attacks against the royal family, Meghan and Harry have been invited to attend King Charles III's Coronation in May.