Sunday Mar 05 2023
Jennifer Aniston spotted on a night out with Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Jennifer Aniston spotted on a night out with Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife

Jennifer Aniston enjoyed a fun night out with her celebrity friends on Friday, March 3, at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Aniston was joined by Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, and his wife, Molly McNearney.

As per Daily Mail, the A-list group was attending the 44th birthday party of Jimmy Kimmel's wife Molly McNearney.

The group was entering a high-end restaurant together in casual outfits.

Aniston was dressed in a black turtleneck sweater, a pair of skinny jeans, and knee-high black boots. Her former Friends co-star, Cox, donned a black and white zip-up jacket with a black shirt underneath and dark grey trousers.

Cox was also seen sharing a friendly embrace with Bateman, who wore a brown bomber jacket, jeans, and black shoes.

Meanwhile, Kimmel went with a dark collared t-shirt under a dark sports coat, paired with maroon pants, and black sneakers.

The late-night host's wife donned a black low-neck top underneath an olive-colored peacoat, black leather pants, and black heels.

The group seemed to be having a good time as they were gathered outside the venue, waiting to enter together. 

