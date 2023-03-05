 
Sunday Mar 05 2023
Avril Lavigne and Halsey grab eyeballs with edgy looks at Lanvin show during Paris Fashion Week

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Halsey and Avril Lavigne stepped up their fashion A-game at the Lanvin fashion show in Paris.

On Sunday, March 5. the singing sensations attended Lavin's Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

According to Daily Mail, Avril Lavigne donned a grey floor-length coat while wearing a stylish black satin suit underneath.

The Complicated singer, 38, completed her edgy look with a pair of chunky heels and carried a black rectangle handbag with gold detail.

Meanwhile, Halsey showed off her model figure in a sheer black gown with a pair of pants and a bandeau top underneath.

The 28-year-old finished off her look with strappy heels and accessorised with dark green jewellery. She opted for a popping dark green eyeshadow on their lids, teamed with a glossy nude lip.

The duo sat in the front row of the fashion show, alongside Josephine Skriver.

