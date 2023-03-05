 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

John Travolta pays homage to late 'Speed Kills' co-star, Tom Sizemore: He was 'an excellent character actor'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

John Travolta pays homage to late Speed Kills co-star, Tom Sizemore: He was an excellent character actor

John Travolta honoured his late Speed Kills co-star, Tom Sizemore, who passed away Friday, March 3.

A day after Tom Sizemore was announced dead, John Travolta took to Instagram and shared a story remembering his late friend.

As per People, Travolta shared, "I did a film with Tom Sizemore called Speed Kills. I found him to be an excellent character actor."

"He knew exactly what he was doing. I enjoyed the experience working with him very much," Travolta, 69, added. "He will be missed."

Sizemore, who was known for Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, passed away at the age of 61 following his hospitalization due to a brain aneurysm.

John Travolta pays homage to late Speed Kills co-star, Tom Sizemore: He was an excellent character actor


More From Entertainment:

Avril Lavigne and Halsey grab eyeballs with edgy looks at Lanvin show during Paris Fashion Week

Avril Lavigne and Halsey grab eyeballs with edgy looks at Lanvin show during Paris Fashion Week
Jennifer Aniston spotted on a night out with Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife

Jennifer Aniston spotted on a night out with Courteney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry playing victim card?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry playing victim card?
Kourtney Kardashian gets thumbs up for her new look

Kourtney Kardashian gets thumbs up for her new look
Suga from BTS shows support for J-Hope’s new song

Suga from BTS shows support for J-Hope’s new song
Netflix: Trending Crime thrillers to binge watch

Netflix: Trending Crime thrillers to binge watch

Soju brand Chum Churum replaces Blackpink’s Jennie as model

Soju brand Chum Churum replaces Blackpink’s Jennie as model
BTS' Jungkook Finally Joins The 'Hype Boy' Dance Challenge

BTS' Jungkook Finally Joins The 'Hype Boy' Dance Challenge

K-pop group Blackpink have announced a new project

K-pop group Blackpink have announced a new project
Disney apologises to subscribers following postponed premiere of ‘Finding Michael’

Disney apologises to subscribers following postponed premiere of ‘Finding Michael’
Victoria Beckham drops heartwarming glimpse of sibling love on Brooklyn’s birthday

Victoria Beckham drops heartwarming glimpse of sibling love on Brooklyn’s birthday
K-pop group Seventeen’s DK and Hoshi face backlash over fatphobic comments

K-pop group Seventeen’s DK and Hoshi face backlash over fatphobic comments