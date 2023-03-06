 
Prince Harry admits Meghan Markle likes to 'grab' his beard

Prince Harry admits he did not want to-be wife Meghan Markle to see him without his beard until after their wedding.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex confesses he was terrified of shaving his beard for his wedding day because he did not want the ‘Suits’ star to get awkward.

He writes: “My wife-to-be had never seen me without it. She loved my beard, she loved to grab it and pull me in for a kiss. I didn’t want her coming down the aisle and seeing a total stranger. I explained all this to Granny, and she said she understood.”

Harry then went forward with keeping his beard on wedding day to Meghan in 2018.

