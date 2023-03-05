Prince Harry takes a veiled jibe at royal family

Prince Harry appeared taking a thinly-veiled jibe at royal family in his new interview, claiming he 'always felt different' from his family, adding that 'I know my mom felt the same'.

The Duke of Sussex, in livestreamed chat with Dr. Maté, shared more details about his memoir Spare. He also discussed dealing with trauma during his life in the royal family.

Harry appeared expressing grievances about the palace as he related to his mother Princess Diana over feelings of not fitting in with the rest of the royal family, saying: "Certainly throughout my life, throughout my younger years, I always felt slightly different to the rest of my family."

He continued: "I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum felt the same. It makes sense to me — it didn't make sense at the time — I felt as though my body was in there, but my head was out, but sometimes it was vice-versa."

The Duke wen on saying: "The times that I ventured towards being myself, being my authentic true self, whether it was through media or family or whatever it was, it was almost like, 'Don't be yourself, come back to what you're expected to be,' if that makes sense."